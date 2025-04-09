APG Asset Management N.V. Has $33.35 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,802 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,705 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PTC were worth $33,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $128,852,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,292,492 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,627,961,000 after acquiring an additional 240,080 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PTC by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,193,000 after acquiring an additional 135,677 shares during the period. Finally, LBP AM SA bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $16,220,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on PTC from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of PTC in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of PTC from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.09.

PTC Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $136.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $134.16 and a one year high of $203.09. The company has a market cap of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.05 and a 200-day moving average of $179.43.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.12). PTC had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.95%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In related news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total value of $96,739.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,650.12. The trade was a 7.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

