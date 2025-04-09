APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires Shares of 269,900 Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 269,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,377,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 27,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $740,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 917,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,988,000 after buying an additional 284,965 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,450,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,582,831,000 after buying an additional 61,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $166.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.90, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.05. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.65 and a 1 year high of $247.10.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 126.11%.

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 12,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,663,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,066,750. The trade was a 22.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.12, for a total value of $2,091,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,575,652.16. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,591,600 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Williams Trading set a $245.00 target price on Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.41.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

