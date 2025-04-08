Rollins Financial Advisors LLC Buys 4,265 Shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD)

Rollins Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Rollins Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its holdings in PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 425,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,029,000 after buying an additional 280,714 shares during the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,101,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,481,000 after acquiring an additional 758,037 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,780,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 225,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,847,000 after purchasing an additional 45,767 shares during the last quarter.

Get PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF alerts:

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PYLD opened at $25.92 on Tuesday. PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $26.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $26.19.

PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Profile

The PIMCO Multisector Bond Active Exchange-Traded Fund (PYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a multi-sector portfolio of fixed income instruments issued by various US and non-US public or private-sector entities. The fund has no maturity and credit rating limitations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Multi Sector Bond Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.