Southeast Asset Advisors LLC Has $211,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Southeast Asset Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 3,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 30,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Clientfirst Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,350,000. Finally, Realta Investment Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,095,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $326.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $86.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $386.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $391.89. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.