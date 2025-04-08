FIL Ltd Purchases 511,557 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 511,557 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 2.39% of ANSYS worth $703,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 252,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,302,000 after buying an additional 6,258 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in ANSYS by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,915 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,360,000 after purchasing an additional 75,752 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in ANSYS by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,004 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,959,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG grew its stake in ANSYS by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 39,428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,562 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 142,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,198 shares during the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $284.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.49 and its 200-day moving average is $333.97. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.20. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.06 and a 12-month high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Insider Buying and Selling at ANSYS

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The software maker reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $882.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.46 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. Sell-side analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.62, for a total value of $67,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,606.60. This trade represents a 5.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st.

ANSYS Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

