Shelton Capital Management Has $16.92 Million Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Shelton Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 239,516 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 51,000 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRMB. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trimble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Trimble by 722.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $266,932.25. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares in the company, valued at $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock valued at $831,683. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Cfra raised Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trimble from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trimble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Trimble Trading Down 0.9 %

TRMB opened at $56.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.36 and its 200-day moving average is $69.19. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $77.78.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

