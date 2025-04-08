Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 9,761 Shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,761 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC owned 0.20% of Addus HomeCare worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADUS. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 663,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,280,000 after buying an additional 27,990 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after acquiring an additional 75,409 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 355,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after purchasing an additional 78,835 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $129.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $119.26. Addus HomeCare Co. has a one year low of $87.88 and a one year high of $136.72.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $297.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.04 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

