Prudential PLC Sells 795 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,052,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the period. McHugh Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 113,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Guardian Partners Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,222,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 381,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 26,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM stock opened at $145.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $756.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $125.78 and a 1 year high of $226.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.08. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6855 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 12th. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 30.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

