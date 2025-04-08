Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Autohome were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Autohome by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1,135.5% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Autohome by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,742 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Autohome in the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Autohome by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autohome to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Autohome stock opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day moving average of $28.59.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $244.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.26 million. On average, analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People’s Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

