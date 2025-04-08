Gatekeeper Systems (CVE:GSI) Trading Down 2.2% – What’s Next?

Gatekeeper Systems Inc. (CVE:GSI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.44. 124,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 184,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.45.
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.51 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.
Gatekeeper Systems Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells video security solutions for mobile and extreme environments in Canada and the United States. The company offers interior and exterior cameras, and mobile data collectors; G4 Viewer that revolutionizes video management for fleet monitoring; AI Dash Cam, an AI-based dash cam that offers driver status monitor and advanced driver assistance systems; wireless systems, such as access points, mobile wireless modules, mobile Wi-Fi systems, and yard guards; and CLARITY, an integrated video and passenger counting school bus operating platform.
