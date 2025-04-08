Quadrant Capital Group LLC Sells 5,043 Shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,043 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMC. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

Shares of HMC opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $37.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.57.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

