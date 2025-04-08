Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $175,000 in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter worth about $4,250,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Compass Diversified by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 151,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,338,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,693,000 after buying an additional 80,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 79,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a report on Friday, February 28th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Compass Diversified to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Compass Diversified Stock Down 3.1 %

NYSE:CODI opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Compass Diversified has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.59.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently -78.13%.

Compass Diversified Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

