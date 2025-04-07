Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 117,825 Shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 554.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,825 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Informatica were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Informatica by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Informatica by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in shares of Informatica by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 24,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on INFA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Informatica from $30.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Informatica in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Informatica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $209,124.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 328,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Informatica stock opened at $16.70 on Monday. Informatica Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.95 and a 1 year high of $39.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average is $24.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 556.69, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $428.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.55 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 0.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

