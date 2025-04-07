Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,670 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 2.68% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $197,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,056,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,154.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,802 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter worth $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $184.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.88 and a 52-week high of $287.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 38.68%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total value of $142,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,884 shares in the company, valued at $546,691.04. This represents a 20.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $164.82 per share, for a total transaction of $349,418.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,313,120.94. The trade was a 36.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HII. Barclays decreased their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

