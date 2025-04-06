Trek Financial LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Trek Financial LLC lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 193.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,829 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,990 shares during the quarter. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1,323.1% during the 3rd quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,798,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total value of $11,296,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,606,317.50. The trade was a 29.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 745,976 shares of company stock worth $138,632,902 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 5.0 %

Broadcom stock opened at $146.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $687.85 billion, a PE ratio of 119.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $201.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.19. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $251.88.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.46%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

