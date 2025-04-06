Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Boosts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 172,381,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,189,055,000 after purchasing an additional 91,278,009 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after purchasing an additional 23,988,859 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after purchasing an additional 751,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.59.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

