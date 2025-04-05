Trexquant Investment LP Sells 133,026 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 133,026 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $5,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF stock opened at $73.01 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.82 and a 1 year high of $106.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 77.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.05.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 170.21%.

In other news, Director Kevin O’byrne bought 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, with a total value of $522,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Cfra downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

