Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,395,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.10% of Herc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 878.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Herc by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 564.0% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 5.7 %

HRI opened at $122.47 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.49. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.74 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.40). Herc had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $934.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.84 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRI shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Herc in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Herc from $234.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.20.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

