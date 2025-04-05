SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Acquired by Perennial Investment Advisors LLC

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,005 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 10,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY opened at $125.88 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.80. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $144.45.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.8184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

