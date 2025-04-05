Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 528 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $12,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,801,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,556,683,000 after acquiring an additional 516,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,647,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,407,607,000 after buying an additional 38,141 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $689,272,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 642,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,546,000 after acquiring an additional 208,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,692,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $421.61 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $385.74 and a 12-month high of $582.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $515.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $523.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.29, for a total transaction of $3,241,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,023 shares in the company, valued at $7,576,486.67. This trade represents a 29.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total value of $2,499,128.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,249.59. The trade was a 39.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $514.89.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

