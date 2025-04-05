Puma (ETR:PUM) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Here’s Why

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €23.05 ($25.33) and last traded at €22.87 ($25.13). Approximately 840,898 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4,508% from the average daily volume of 18,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at €22.39 ($24.60).

Puma Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of €37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.76. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Puma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides sports lifestyle products for football, handball, rugby, cricket, volleyball, track and field, motorsports, golf, and basketball.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.