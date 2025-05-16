Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Decreases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in FTI Consulting by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $165.07 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $151.75 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.12.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.50. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,294.20. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.