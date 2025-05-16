Focus Partners Wealth Purchases Shares of 33,353 The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,755,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,125,000 after purchasing an additional 510,389 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brink’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,603,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in Brink’s by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,282,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,941,000 after purchasing an additional 140,895 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 210.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 198,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,429,000 after purchasing an additional 134,582 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Brink’s by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 481,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,633,000 after purchasing an additional 95,318 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Brink’s Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of BCO opened at $88.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 1.42. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $80.21 and a 1 year high of $115.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Brink’s Increases Dividend

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.43. Brink’s had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Brink’s’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Brink’s Profile

The Brink’s Co engages in providing cash management services, digital retail solutions, and ATM managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Latin America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment operates in the U.S. and Canada. The Latin America segment refers to the operations in Latin American countries.

