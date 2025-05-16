Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 50,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,900,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned 0.14% of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 340.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 165,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,485,000 after purchasing an additional 127,907 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $468,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $936,000.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.94. iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF has a twelve month low of $52.97 and a twelve month high of $59.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.64.

iShares Core 60/40 Balanced Allocation ETF Profile

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

