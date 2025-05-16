Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Stake Cut by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 65,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VSGX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

VSGX opened at $62.91 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $63.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day moving average of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

