Oncolytics Biotech (TSE:ONC) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (TSE:ONC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.69 and last traded at C$0.74, with a volume of 74127 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.

Oncolytics Biotech Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.75, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 8.86. The stock has a market cap of C$53.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.25.

About Oncolytics Biotech

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

