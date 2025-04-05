Sparton Resources (CVE:SRI) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Sparton Resources Inc. (CVE:SRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 11000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Sparton Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.11.

About Sparton Resources

Sparton Resources Inc, an exploration and development stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of properties in Canada. It has an option agreement to acquire interest in the Bruell Gold Property comprises 20 claims located in Vauquelin Township, Quebec; and Sir Harry Oakes Gold Property, including 46 mining claims and 3 mining leases in the Matachewan Gold Area; and Pens Polymetallic Property.

