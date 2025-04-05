MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Shares Down 9.3% – What’s Next?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.17 and last traded at $11.26. 12,034,836 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 45,333,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of MARA from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 6.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $1.56. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.11 million. On average, equities analysts predict that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MARA news, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $458,783.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,910,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,232,861.24. The trade was a 0.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. The trade was a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,710 shares of company stock worth $1,226,825 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MARA during the 4th quarter worth about $429,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of MARA by 1,726.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 716,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,015,000 after buying an additional 677,199 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in MARA by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 274,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MARA in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MARA by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 20,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

