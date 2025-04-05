Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.95 and last traded at $19.11, with a volume of 110865 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Ichor from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.51 million, a PE ratio of -27.22 and a beta of 1.88.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. On average, research analysts expect that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jorge Titinger sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $96,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,017.28. This trade represents a 23.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Ichor by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ichor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Ichor by 80.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

