Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Shares Down 0% – Here’s Why

Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.52 and last traded at $44.57. Approximately 6,064 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 11,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.58.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $105.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.13.

Get Global X Social Media Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 1,758.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period.

Global X Social Media Index ETF Company Profile

The Global X Social Media ETF (SOCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of social media companies selected by a committee. SOCL was launched on Nov 14, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.