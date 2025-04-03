Slotnik Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 671,607 Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Slotnik Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 671,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,000. Revance Therapeutics accounts for approximately 0.9% of Slotnik Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Slotnik Capital LLC owned about 0.64% of Revance Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 797,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 142,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Revance Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on RVNC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $6.66 to $3.10 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.39.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $3.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $4.08. The company has a market cap of $381.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.90. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $6.65.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead drug candidate is DAXXIFY (DaxibotulinumtoxinA-lanm) for injection for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia; has completed phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

