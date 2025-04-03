Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Daiwa America

Daiwa America upgraded shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SNOW. Mizuho boosted their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Snowflake from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush set a $210.00 target price on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.05.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $154.23 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40. The company has a market cap of $50.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In other Snowflake news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 7,908 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.67, for a total value of $1,223,130.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 600,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,899,751.44. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,186 shares of company stock worth $82,353,709 in the last quarter. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snowflake

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 24.1% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 37,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 7,239 shares during the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 673,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,851,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 7,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

(Get Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.