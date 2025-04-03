Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $60.01 and last traded at $60.62, with a volume of 453967 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Argus downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Down 8.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 85.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, CEO Philip G. Brace acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.13 per share, for a total transaction of $661,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $661,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

