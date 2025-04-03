Short Interest in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Decreases By 16.5%

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,570,000 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 28th total of 10,260,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,014 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.4% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXPI traded down $17.15 on Thursday, hitting $176.52. 1,529,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,433,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $175.40 and a 12 month high of $296.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

