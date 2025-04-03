iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Milestone Investment Advisors LLC

Milestone Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

IVV opened at $567.20 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $496.30 and a 52 week high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $584.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $589.04 and a 200-day moving average of $589.77.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

