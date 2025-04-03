Valence8 US LP Has $3.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Valence8 US LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 49,985 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Japan ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 65,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,993 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 11,611 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $5,059,000.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $68.22 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average is $68.97. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.65.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

