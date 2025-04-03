BioAtla’s (BCAB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioAtla’s FY2029 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.
BioAtla Stock Performance
BCAB stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.
BioAtla Company Profile
BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.
