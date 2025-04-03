BioAtla’s (BCAB) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their neutral rating on shares of BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Free Report) in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BioAtla’s FY2029 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

BioAtla Stock Performance

BCAB stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.08. On average, equities analysts predict that BioAtla will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

BioAtla Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 61,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioAtla by 204.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100,204 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 7.2% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 10,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

Featured Articles

