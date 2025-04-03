Viking (NYSE:VIK) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Viking (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VIK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Viking from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Viking from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viking from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of Viking stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. Viking has a 52 week low of $25.71 and a 52 week high of $53.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion and a PE ratio of 161.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.48.

Viking (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Viking’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Viking will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viking by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Viking during the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Viking during the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

