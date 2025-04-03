Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 16.500-18.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 17.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.3 billion-$4.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.4 billion.

Acuity Brands Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of AYI stock traded down $10.59 on Thursday, reaching $255.81. 333,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,009. Acuity Brands has a 1-year low of $217.64 and a 1-year high of $345.30. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $297.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.27.

Get Acuity Brands alerts:

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The electronics maker reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.06. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands will post 15.86 EPS for the current year.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.01%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AYI. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $336.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. William Blair upgraded Acuity Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Acuity Brands from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Acuity Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $304.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acuity Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acuity Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.