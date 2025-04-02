Summit Financial LLC Acquires 4,950 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Summit Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,245 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,139,000 after acquiring an additional 708,645 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $149,264,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 822,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,052,000 after purchasing an additional 194,923 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 723,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 68,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 94.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 454,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,100,000 after buying an additional 221,157 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $49.17 on Wednesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $45.06 and a one year high of $51.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

