Summit Financial LLC Invests $1.23 Million in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,136 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 230.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,853 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 2.1 %

HMY opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a one year low of $7.97 and a one year high of $15.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a $0.1245 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

