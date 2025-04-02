Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Purchases 146 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HON. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Baldwin Wealth Partners LLC MA now owns 67,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,092,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at about $435,786,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,330 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 28,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.89, for a total value of $6,004,902.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,644,066.20. The trade was a 40.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.75 and a 12-month high of $242.77. The company has a market cap of $138.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.10. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. On average, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $251.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.08.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

