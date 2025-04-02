nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. nCino had a positive return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $141.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

nCino Price Performance

NCNO traded down $7.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,948,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,959. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.66. nCino has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $43.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NCNO has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group assumed coverage on nCino in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on nCino from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sean Desmond sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $164,108.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 306,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,150.20. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider April Rieger sold 4,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $140,995.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 145,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,758,067.80. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,877 shares of company stock worth $2,963,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About nCino

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

See Also

