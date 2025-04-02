IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Trading Down 4.2% – Here’s Why

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.12 and last traded at $17.03. Approximately 10,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 64,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.77.

IperionX Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day moving average of $25.19. The company has a quick ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 13.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get IperionX alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPX. Symmetry Peak Management LLC bought a new position in IperionX in the third quarter valued at about $228,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Corigliano Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of IperionX in the 4th quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IperionX during the third quarter worth $368,000. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX Company Profile

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.