Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 831,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 817,920 shares.The stock last traded at $71.54 and had previously closed at $71.23.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.
