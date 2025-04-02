Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 831,272 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 817,920 shares.The stock last traded at $71.54 and had previously closed at $71.23.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.76.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.7938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDV. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

