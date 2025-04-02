Diametric Capital LP Purchases 1,433 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Diametric Capital LP increased its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DXC. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DXC Technology by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 11,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 32,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:DXC opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. DXC Technology has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $24.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.