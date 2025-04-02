Creekmur Asset Management LLC Acquires New Shares in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 17,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in S. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 17.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in SentinelOne by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S stock opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $29.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on S. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.21.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

In other news, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $124,689.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,891.75. This trade represents a 2.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,612,038.64. This trade represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock worth $9,528,052. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

