Bryce Point Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR)

Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NYSE:PR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 101,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Permian Resources by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 33.4% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Permian Resources by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on PR shares. Williams Trading set a $19.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Permian Resources Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of PR opened at $13.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 4.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Permian Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $11.84 and a 12 month high of $18.28.

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, Director William J. Quinn bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, with a total value of $6,535,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 812,429 shares in the company, valued at $10,618,447.03. This represents a 160.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Guy M. Oliphint sold 8,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $134,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,640.10. This represents a 6.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,446 shares of company stock valued at $269,731 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Permian Resources

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company’s assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

