Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by National Wealth Management Group LLC

National Wealth Management Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Highland Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 6,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $172.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.79. The company has a market cap of $274.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $1.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

