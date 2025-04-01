Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Purchases New Position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,320,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,626,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after buying an additional 165,440 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $895,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 2,644.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 257,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 248,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.
ZoomInfo Technologies Price Performance
ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day moving average is $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 333.44, a PEG ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.97. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $16.98.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.30 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.92.
ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
